One person critically injured in downtown Toronto shooting
Staff
CP24.com
A shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening left one person critically injured, police said.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a restaurant in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area.
Police said officers arrived and found a male victim without vital signs and suffering from very serious gunshot injuries.
He was being transported to the hospital via an emergency run, police said. There is no word on his condition as of midnight.
Police said they also located shell casings at the scene.
No suspect information was immediately available.
-
EPS investigating reports of vaccination scam targeting homeless populationEdmonton police are investigating reports that homeless people are being offered money to get vaccinated while pretending to be someone else.
-
Linamar founder Frank Hasenfratz has diedLinamar founder Frank Hasenfratz passed away Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 86.
-
Vancouver Giants pause 'all team activities' due to COVID-19Sunday's Vancouver Giants game has been postponed after multiple people associated with the team were added to the Western Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol list.
-
Firefighters rescue two people from building fire near St. Lawrence MarketFirefighters rescued two people after a two-alarm fire broke out in a building near St. Lawrence Market.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: How to track cases in the Omicron waveThere are currently 33,184 active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., but according to the latest report from the BC COVID-19 Modelling Group, the actual number of active cases is likely around 250,000.
-
Two years on: Families of downed flight PS752 victims seek justiceJavad Soleimani is stuck on Jan.8, 2020, when his wife Elnaz Nabiyi boarded Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS 752 to leave Tehran.
-
'Best thing I've ever felt in my life': Sask. woman reunited with puppy after a week lost in the coldA Nipawin woman has been reunited with her six-month old puppy after it went missing over a week ago.
-
Popular Metro Vancouver seawalls remain closed after region's latest stormTwo popular Metro Vancouver seawalls remain closed after enduring significant damage during the region's latest storm.
-
2 more Vancouver care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaksVancouver Coastal Health announced two more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Vancouver on Friday, bringing the number of active outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system to at least 40.