One person critically injured in downtown Toronto shooting

A shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening left one person critically injured, police said.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired near a restaurant in the Bloor Street East and Church Street area.

Police said officers arrived and found a male victim without vital signs and suffering from very serious gunshot injuries.

He was being transported to the hospital via an emergency run, police said. There is no word on his condition as of midnight.

Police said they also located shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.