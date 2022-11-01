One person dead, 6 others injured after big crash on Highway 401

A 64-year-old man has died following a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial police, the incident occurred near Holt Road in Oshawa around 6:25 a.m.

Investigators say six other people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"One of the vehicles, this transport truck here, was approaching slowing or stopped traffic on Highway 401," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Tuesday in a video to Twitter.

Schmidt said the transport truck collided with a black vehicle and then "went through the scene bouncing off several more vehicles."

The driver of the transport truck, from Pickering, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Schmidt said the transport truck was full of tires and the trailer has been ruptured, creating challenges for tow trucks trying to clear the area.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident. Police say it's still too early to know the cause of the crash but they do not believe it was an environmental factor.

Investigators warn of heavy congestion in both Bowmanville and Oshawa as a result.



Shortly after 6:15 p.m., OPP tweeted all roads in the area have reopened.

Investigation of this fatal collision by #TorontoOPP/Whitby site is ongoing off the highway. All lanes have reopened. pic.twitter.com/AuywemE78k