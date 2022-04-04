One person dead after a crash north of Parry Sound

One person has died, and three people sustained injuries after a crash on Highway 69 north of Parry Sound Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 7 p.m. near Station Road in Wallbridge Township, about 70 kms north of Parry Sound.

According to police, the driver of a southbound vehicle was "fatally injured" after their vehicle struck a northbound vehicle. The three people in the northbound vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.