One person dead after basement fire at Scarborough home
One person has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a fire at a basement in the L’Amoreax area in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to a house in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive at around 10 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find a working fire and smoke coming from the basement.
They found one person inside, who was extricated from the basement and pronounced dead a short time later. The age and gender of the person are not yet known.
No other injuries have been reported.
It is not yet known how the fire started. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating.
“On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s fatal fire on Pharmacy Ave.,” Pegg said ina tweet. “The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire is underway with @ONFireMarshal @TorontoPolic
Some 13 fire trucks have responded to the incident.
Pharmacy Ave. has been shut down between Huntingwood Dr. and Sheppard Ave. because of the fire.
