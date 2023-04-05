One person dead in Markham, Ont. after being hit by piece of tree he was cutting
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Katherine DeClerq
One person has died after being struck by a piece of a fallen tree that he was cutting in Markham, Ont. Wednesday evening.
York Regional Police say the incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Highway 48.
According to investigators, the tree fell on the property earlier in the day due to the weather.
Most of Ontario was under a storm, rain or tornado warning on Wednesday. More than 120,000 people were without power as a result of high winds and freezing rain.
The man, police say, was cutting up the tree on the ground when a piece hit him.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators say the incident is not suspicious.
