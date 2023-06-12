One person dead after being shot multiple times in North York

One person has died after being shot multiple times in broad daylight while driving in North York, Toronto police say.

Toronto police and York Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive, east of Islington Avenue, at 11:36 a.m.

A male victim was subsequently found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a white van parked on the sidewalk further west on Steeles and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Officers rendered aid to this male, but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries and he is now deceased,” Duty Insp. Ryan Forde told reporters at the scene.

The victim – a man believed to be in his 40s – was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Forde said.

He said at least 11 shell casings were found near Fenmar Drive, but it’s not yet clear exactly where the incident started.

“I would think that if there are casings down the street and he came to rest here, that would more than likely be a logical explanation,” Forde said when asked if the victim was likely shot while driving near Fenmar and came to rest further down the road near Islington.

He said forensic officers are scouring the scene for further evidence and the homicide unit has taken over the case.

There is currently no information about suspects and police said they are appealing to the public for information.

SHOOTING:

Steeles Ave W & Fenmar Dr

11:36am

- reports of gunshots heard in the area

- victim located in vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds

- male has been pronounced deceased at the scene

- no suspect description

- anyone with info call 9-1-1#GO1343735

^se

“We're making an appeal to the public that anybody around 11:30 this morning that was driving on Steeles Avenue West and has dashcam video, if they take a look at it to see if they recognize or see that the incident or interaction happened,” Forde said. “The area is being canvassed right now by officers who are in the area canvasing for video.”

The intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue is currently closed for the investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact investigators.