One person dead after car slams into transport truck on QEW

One person has died following an early morning crash on a busy stretch of the QEW in Hamilton.

It happened in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the busy highway past Fruitland Road just after 6 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer when there was an apparent slowdown in traffic.

“What we believe at this time is that traffic was moving relatively slowly through the area due to some construction or maintenance of some sort,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. “There was congestion. The transport truck was slowing or stopped and then it was rear-ended by a vehicle.”

The passenger vehicle came to rest on its roof. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Fort Erie-bound lanes are expected to remain shut down for most of the morning as police investigate.

“Anyone with information, any witnesses that may have been in the area just after six o'clock this morning and saw the collision or understand the dynamics of the traffic at the time, please call the Burlington OPP.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.