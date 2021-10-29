One person dead after car slams into transport truck on QEW
One person has died following an early morning crash on a busy stretch of the QEW in Hamilton.
It happened in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the busy highway past Fruitland Road just after 6 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police said a car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer when there was an apparent slowdown in traffic.
“What we believe at this time is that traffic was moving relatively slowly through the area due to some construction or maintenance of some sort,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. “There was congestion. The transport truck was slowing or stopped and then it was rear-ended by a vehicle.”
The passenger vehicle came to rest on its roof. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.
No other injuries were reported.
The Fort Erie-bound lanes are expected to remain shut down for most of the morning as police investigate.
“Anyone with information, any witnesses that may have been in the area just after six o'clock this morning and saw the collision or understand the dynamics of the traffic at the time, please call the Burlington OPP.
Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
-
Inglewood businesses suffer through multiple protests outside Without Papers PizzaArea business owners say ongoing protests outside Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood are hurting their bottom line at a time they can least afford it.
-
N.S. aims to recruit medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC investigating ransomware attack that knocked down some of its communications systemThe Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.
-
Federal vaccine passport for travel now available for B.C. residentsBritish Columbians now have access to the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship, the government announced Friday.
-
N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmaciesNova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.
-
Sault city hall tent city growingA tent city on the front lawn of Sault Ste. Marie city hall continues to grow as local advocates call for more resources to help deal with homelessness in the city.