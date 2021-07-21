One person dead after collision on Hwy. 27 in Etobicoke
Staff
CTVNewsToronto.ca
One person has died and at least one other has been injured following a collision on Highway 27 in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 27 and Eglinton Avenue West around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Toronto paramedics say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person is being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A third patient is being assessed, but paramedics did not say what their injuries were.
No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the crash.
Highway 27 is closed in both directions between Dixon Road and Highway 427. There is no estimated time for reopening.
-
'We understand how frustrating that is': Province working to fix thousands of incomplete immunization recordsThe province is still working to address tens of thousands of reports of incomplete immunization records.
-
Did pandemic lockdowns lead to more sex? Not really, UBC study suggestsIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians' desire for sex went up, but the amount of sex they were actually having did not, according to a new study from researchers at the University of British Columbia.
-
'He was a hero': B.C. father of 4 loses life trying to save son at Fraser Valley lakeA family picnic at B.C.'s Chehalis Lake ended in heartbreak after a man rushed into the water in a heroic attempt to rescue his son.
-
Hundreds of stolen items, including truck and trailer, recovered in southern AlbertaA group of three people have been charged in connection with a fraud and stolen property investigation involving multiple locations in southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.
-
-
Greater Sudbury receives $2.9M for city's transit systemCaroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, announced Wednesday that Sudbury's transit system is receiving $2.9 million
-
'I'm very frustrated': Albertans, business groups critical of U.S. border restriction extensionBruce Mitschke was planning on taking his boat along for his family vacation to Idaho in early August, but his plan to make the hours-long drive from his southern Alberta home are now on pause.
-
Local restaurants opting out of annual Taste of EdmontonSome local restaurants are choosing not to partake in this year’s foodie fest due to safety concerns and financial circumstances.
-
New garbage collection program sees thousands of missed pick-up calls, city data showsNew black and green bins are planned to be delivered to all Edmontonians come September, but some residents are already taking issue with the city’s new garbage collection program.