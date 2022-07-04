One person dead after crash in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police are investigating after one person died following a collision in Milton Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Martin Street and Market Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m.

According to police, a white Ford Focus was northbound on Market Drive when it crossed over the centre median and struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Focus was rushed to Milton District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his age or identity.

It is not clear why his vehicle crossed into opposing traffic.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is probing the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.