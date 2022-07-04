One person dead after crash in Milton, Ont.
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
Halton Regional Police are investigating after one person died following a collision in Milton Monday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Martin Street and Market Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m.
According to police, a white Ford Focus was northbound on Market Drive when it crossed over the centre median and struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra.
The driver of the Focus was rushed to Milton District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his age or identity.
It is not clear why his vehicle crossed into opposing traffic.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is probing the crash.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
-
Hate-motivated graffiti found in CambridgeWaterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti that was spray-painted on a sidewalk in the area of East Street and Elliott Street in Cambridge.
-
Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney TrailCalgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.
-
Body found on QEII Highway near AirdrieRCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie early Monday morning.
-
Fire truck stolen from scene in Surrey, B.C., driven to another cityOfficials say someone stole a fire truck from a scene in Surrey, B.C., and drove it out of the city.
-
P.E.I. Province House revealed after 4 years covered in canvasThe first three panels dropped in dramatic fashion to reveal the long hidden face of Prince Edward Island’s Province House.
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic salesThe CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
-
Possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach, Sudbury's health unit warnsHealth officials in Sudbury are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach on Lake Ramsey in Sudbury.
-
Winnipeg man stole and crashed a car, bit officer during arrest: policeWinnipeg police have charged a man after investigators say he stole a car, crashed it and bit an officer while being arrested.
-
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residentsOver 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.