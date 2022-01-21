Suspect in custody after daytime shooting in Oshawa, Ont. leaves man dead

A suspect has been arrested after a 57-year-old man was shot and killed in Oshawa Friday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police were called to a shooting just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of King Street and Central Park Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located a man without vital signs suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Acting Sgt. George Tudos confirmed Friday evening that police have one person in custody, and there are no outstanding suspects.

He noted that the victim was believed to be the driver of a taxi left at the scene.

"I don't know whether he was working, whether it was his vehicle that he was driving, but we believe that he's associated to that taxi," Tudos said.

Police are also present at a secondary scene at Athol Street and Central Park Boulevard that they say is related to the investigation but would not share further details about how it is connected.