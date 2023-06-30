One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough

One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East for a reported stabbing shortly before 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man stabbed in the chest.

Paramedics transported the victim with life-threatening injuries and according to police, he died in hospital a short time later.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating.

"The investigation is still in its infancy," Inspt. Maher Abdel-Malik said. "So I don't have really any information for you. I don't have any suspect information or any information in relation to the scene or any motive."