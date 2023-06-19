One person dead after falling into cold water at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park

One person has died after they fell into the water at the base of Takakkaw Falls, a popular tourist spot in Yoho National Park in British Columbia.

Parks Canada says in a statement that its visitor safety specialists responded to the falls at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

With the help of Alpine Helicopters, they did an aerial search of the scene.

A search dog, as well as RCMP and fire departments from Field and Golden, B.C., were also brought in to search the water.

Parks Canada says its visitor safety specialists located a body in the pool at the bottom of the falls later that evening.

They were able to recover the body on Saturday in what they say were challenging conditions.

“Parks Canada would like to extend its sincere condolences to all those impacted by this tragic event,” officials said in a statement Monday.

“Visitor safety is of the utmost importance for Parks Canada and reminds visitors to use caution when walking beside moving water, which can be deceivingly powerful even in shallow areas.”

They added that most bodies of water in the mountain parks are fed by melting snow and ice.

“Falling into very cold water can result in shock and hypothermia, even in the summer months,” said the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2023.