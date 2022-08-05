One person dead after farm tractor crash in Norfolk County

One person is dead following a farm tractor crash in Norfolk County, according to Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a video posted to the OPP West Region Twitter account, Const. Ed Sanchuk said on Thursday, Aug. 4 just before 6 p.m., Norfolk OPP, the Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to an individual operating a farm tractor who crashed into a ditch and rolled over.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP said the crash occurred on 3rd Concession Road in South Walsingham.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin

Farm tractor crash at a 3rd Concession Road, South Walsingham address claims life of driver. #OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate. Updates will be provided when they become available. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/pVRtlyfiML