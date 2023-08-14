One person dead after fire in Toronto west end

One person has died after a residential fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.

Police say that crews responded to reports of a fire near Keele Street and Yore Road, north of Eglinton West, around 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that one person was pulled from the building and the blaze was quickly knocked out.

However, paramedics say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Little other information has been provided by officials thus far, but police say that roads in the area are closed as a result of the investigation.