One person dead after fire in wooded area in Barrie Saturday
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
One person has died after a fire in Barrie Saturday morning.
Fire crews responded to a fire in the area of Boys Street and Dunlop Street West shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday. The initial call was for a grass fire of some kind.
"Upon further investigation, we determined there was a makeshift fire in a wooded area that appeared to be from an encampment," said Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize. "At that point in time, fire crews extinguished the fire, and tragically it appears there's been one loss of life."
Officials say there is no risk to public safety.
The fire has been extinguished.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate, alongside Barrie Police.
