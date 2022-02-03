One person dead after Gardiner Expressway collision in Etobicoke

A 27-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the busy highway, near Royal York Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

According to Toronto police, the man was driving a 2017 Honda Accord at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with a flatbed truck.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

All westbound lanes of the expressway were closed from South Kingsway to Islington Avenue for several hours because of the collision, but reopened around 2:45 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to contact Traffic Services.