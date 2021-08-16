iHeartRadio

One person dead after head-on collision in Caledon

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

One person is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 9 in Caledon on Monday morning.

The precise location of the collision is not immediately known, though Ontario Provincial Police say that the highway is closed between 10th Concession Road and Town Line Road.

No further details have been provided.

