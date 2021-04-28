One person dead after Lincoln, N.B. apartment fire

One person has died following a fire at a Lincoln, N.B. apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on April 28, the Oromocto Fire Department received a call of a fire at a four-unit apartment building on Nevers Road.

Upon arrival firefighters discovered two of the units were on fire, extending into attic of the building.

Crews entered the structure and found one occupant in one of the apartments. That person was removed from the apartment and handed over to Ambulance New Brunswick, but succumbed to their injuries.

According to Oromocto Fire, it took just over an hour for crews to bring the fire under control.

The building was damaged ‘significantly’ by fire and smoke.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Oromocto Fire Department, RCMP and the Office of the Fire Marshal.