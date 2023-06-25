One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market

One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says the Ottawa Police Service received a report of a man in the area of St. Patrick Street and Parent Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, "who was in possession of an edged weapon."

Officers located the man on St. Patrick Street, between Parent Avenue and Sussex Drive.

"There was an interaction, and two officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck," the SIU said, adding the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told CTV News Ottawa they heard four gunshots.

"We had customers in and we heard four gunshots," Jean -Bergeron of Galerie D'art Jean-Claude-Bergeron Expositions said.

"I ran to the door and I saw a guy lying down on the street that had been shot."

Ottawa police said just after 3 p.m. on Saturday that officers had responded to a 911 call regarding a person with a knife.

"During the response one person was shot," the Ottawa Police Duty Inspector said on Twitter.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa an adult was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The SIU has invoked its mandate, and is investigating the "fatal police-involved shooting."

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU says two subject officers and two witness officers have been designated as part of the investigation.

The SIU investigates the police actions resulting in serious injury or death.

Yellow police tape was blocking St. Patrick Street, between Parent Avenue and Sussex Drive, on Sunday evening.

"I've seen a lot of change happening in the neighbourhood. When I saw the police and the barricades, I was, obviously, curious what was happening," Garfield Fisher said after seeing the police investigation.

"There's been a trend of more things happening... it's concerning."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez

Today @ottawapolice officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person with a knife at approximately 2:10 p.m. in the area of Sussex Dr. and St. Patrick St. During the response one person was shot. The individual was transported to hospital by paramedics.