One person dead after shooting in Brampton, Ont.

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in a residential part of Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were initially dispatched to Torada Court in the Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street area at around 2:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a reported shooting.

They say that once officers arrived on scene they located the victim suffering from obvious signs of trauma outside a home.

Lifesaving efforts were initiated but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

“It is extremely early on in this investigation and it is unknown at this time the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Const. Donna Maurice told reporters at the scene on Tuesday afternoon. “If anybody was in the area with dashcam footage or any resident has surveillance footage we would ask them to look at their video surveillance before, during and after the incident and please contact the homicide and missing person’s bureau if there is anything they can relate.”

Police have not released any information about potential suspects so far but have said that there was a vehicle seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon police tape could be seen restricting access to a large home on the street and there was a large police presence visible in the area.

Maurice was asked whether the shooting was targeted while speaking with reporters but said that police will be withholding specific details about the incident to “protect the integrity of the investigation.

“We asked the public and the neighbors to please have patience as the investigators are continuing with their investigation,” she said