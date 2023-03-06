One person dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto

One person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Queen and Sherbourne streets.

According to investigators, the victim was attacked by a group of three people and collapsed. Police indicated the victim sustained a stab wound.

“Police arrived on scene, department of ambulance services attended as well, and transported the male victim who had signs of trauma and was bleeding quite badly,” Toronto police Det. Brandon Price told reporters at the scene.

The victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The preliminary investigation into the incident is pointing towards a targeted attack, Price told reporters.

“I have some very early information that there is a possibility they might be acquaintances of each other,” he said.

“We're going to sort of further investigate that and determine if that's accurate or not. But at this point, it doesn't appear to be a random kind of incident.”

No suspect descriptions have been released, but investigators say the people responsible were male and fled the scene on foot.

The homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone who may have information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.