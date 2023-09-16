iHeartRadio

One person dead after two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth


OPP cruiser in this file photo.

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in New Tecumseth Saturday morning.

It happened on the Adjala-Tecumseth Townline between the 11th and 12th line, just after 8:30 am.

No other injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on what led to the crash.

OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. 

12