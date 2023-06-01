One person dead, another critically injured in Guelph crash

One of two people involved in a serious collision in a Guelph parking lot has died from his injuries.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling on Stone Road West around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when the driver suffered a medical incident.

“The vehicle collided with the centre median on Stone Road and then left the roadway, drove across the grass area and into the parking lot [across from] Stone Road Mall,” said Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph Police.

As the pickup crossed the grass, it hit a 32-year-old woman.

“The young lady who was struck, we believe, was sitting on the grass reading a book at the time,” said Tracey.

The pickup struck one vehicle on Stone Road West and another in the parking lot. That second vehicle then hit a couple of other parked vehicles.

Police say no one was inside the vehicles at the time of the collision.

“From eyewitness accounts, the male was unconscious at the time the vehicle left the road so it does appear a medical condition was the cause of the initial collision,” said Tracey.

The driver has only been identified as a 64-year-old Guelph man.

“There were life-saving efforts that were undertaken here at the scene,” added Tracey. “There was an off-duty nurse who happened to be here. He did perform CPR. [The driver] was transported to Guelph General Hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced deceased.”

The woman who was struck, a 32-year-old from Guelph, was airlifted by Ornge to a hospital outside the region with what they described as critical injuries.

Police say she had “serious lower-body injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Guelph Police.