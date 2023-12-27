iHeartRadio

One person dead, another in hospital after collision in Georgetown


Police are investigating a fatal collision in Georgetown.

One person is dead, and another is in hospital after a collision in Georgetown Wednesday.

Halton Regional Police said it occurred in the area of 17 Side Road and Trafalgar Road.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the person in the hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police closed Trafalgar Road between 17 Side Road and 15 Side Road for several hours but it has reopened.

