One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred in a small plaza parking lot in the area of Steeles Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard, near Midland Avenue, around 12:20 p.m.

Officials say the collision involved a truck and two pedestrians.

One individual, who paramedics described as an elderly man, was pronounced dead at the scene. An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, officials added.

The Toronto Police Service's reconstruction unit is on scene. Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

