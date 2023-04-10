One person dead, another seriously injured after crash in Oshawa, Ont.
One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred on Simcoe Street between Howden and Raglan roads.
Investigators haven't said much about the incident, but video from the scene shows two cars with significant damage.
The front half of the car appears to be smashed, with the roof completely removed from the body of the vehicle.
Another vehicle has serious front-end damage.
Durham Regional Police has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the incident. ORNGE said that one patient, a woman believed to be in her 50s, was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.
Police said two other people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, but are considered stable.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
-
