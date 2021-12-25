Elderly man dead, fireighters injured in 3-alarm blaze in Toronto

An elderly man is dead and a number of firefighters were injured after a major fire broke out in a home in Scarborough early on Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to 225 Scarborough Golf Club Road, near Kingston Road at 3:39 a.m. for reports of a fire in the basement of a townhome.

The blaze eventually reached three alarms, prompting a major response involving dozens of firefighters.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said that during their primary search, five firefighters fell through a floor and required help to get out of the home.

Twice firefighters made “mayday” calls, indicating personnel were trapped or injured and requires assistance, Jessop said.

Several firefighters were later taken to hospital and all were later released.

Further along in their search, fire crews located a person inside the building and brought them to a waiting ambulance.

That victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman at the scene said the deceased was her grandfather.

She said her grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s and was unable to flee the home when everyone else did.

Toronto police, the Office of the Fire Marshal and the coroner are now investigating the circumstances that led to the fire.

Neighbours told CP24 that fire alarms in the townhouses were checked and fixed if necessary one week ago.