One person dead following ATV collision

One person is dead following an ATV collision Saturday afternoon.

OPP from the Almaguin Highlands Detachment, near Sundridge, responded to the crash on Bear Lake Road just before 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Officers say the driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They add that both involved were wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

The investigation is on-going and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.