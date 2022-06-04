One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
According to provincial police, it happened around 3 p.m. on Dickie Lake Road when an ATV entered a ditch and collided with a hydro pole.
#HvilOPP responded to a serious single ATV collision on Dickie Lake Rd @LakeofBaysTwp at approx. 3:00pm. Single rider collided with hydro pole and has been pronounced deceased. Witnesses call 1-888-310-1122. Please ride cautiously and wear your helmet. ^gp pic.twitter.com/CTminenF6U— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 4, 2022
The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. According to OPP, he was not wearing a helmet.
The person is not being identified until his family has been notified.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
