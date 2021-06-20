One person dead following collision on Highway 17

UPDATE:

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Nipissing First Nation Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a head-on crash involving two vehicles on Highway 17 in Nipissing First Nation at 12:48 p.m. on June 20.

The crash happened west of Trap and Skeet Road between two vehicles travelling in the opposite directions. Fire crews had to help extricate occupants from the vehicles.

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that the passenger of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the westbound car went to hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the eastbound vehicle sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The highway reopened to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

No word on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Nipissing First Nation where one victim has been airlifted to hospital and another has sustained serious injuries.

Few details have been released but police have confirmed that fire crews did assist in the extrication of occupants from the vehicle.

Police closed the highway at the McInnes Crescent exit and setup a detour though Highway 64. The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours as police conduct an investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.



This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.