An early morning house fire in Guelph has resulted in one person dying.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a basement fire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday at a townhouse on Westwood Road.

A female was found inside the home and taken to Guelph General Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police would not confirm the age of the female, but did say she was not the only person home at the time of the fire.

Neighbours who live in the adjoined block of townhomes were evacuated due to heavy black smoke. Officials say that smoke could be seen exiting the front door and upstairs windows when crews arrived.

The mobile command unit has arrived on site as the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help assist in the ongoing investigation.

Guelph police say it is too early in the investigation to know the cause of the fire or if it's being considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Krista Sharpe