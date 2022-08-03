One person dead following early morning fire in Toronto's east end
A person has died following a two-alarm fire in east Toronto’s Riverdale area.
The fire broke out at a semi-detached house at 301 Riverdale Ave., which is just east of Pape Avenue and north of Gerrard Street East.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m.
Speaking to the media at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews discovered the body of one person upon entering the house. The identity of the victim has not been released.
On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the fatal fire at 301 Riverdale Avenue. The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire will commence in collaboration with @TorontoPolice and @ONFireMarshal pic.twitter.com/TYhH2l4TzJ— Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 3, 2022
The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire is now underway, he noted.
More to come.
-
B.C. condo owners gets to keep hot tub despite strata's claim it breaks bylaws: CRTB.C. condo owners aren't being told to remove their hot tub from their patio, despite the strata's claim it breaks bylaws.
-
Kelowna's crime rate the highest of all Canadian metropolitan areasA federal report on crime rates across the country ranks Kelowna as worst in Canada when it comes to crime rate.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
-
RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response TeamBarrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.
-
Tips wanted to find Ponoka shooting suspectA man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ponoka is at large, RCMP say.
-
Two men face charges after shot fired from fishing boat in Yarmouth County: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after a shot was fired from a fishing boat in Yarmouth County last month.
-
Plane crash in Manitoba being investigatedThe Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating an accident in Manitoba involving an aerial application aircraft.
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gunAn Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.