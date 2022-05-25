One person dead following fire in Cochrane
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday the remains of one person was discovered following a fire May 22.
Police responded to the residential fire on Fifth Street, along with the fire department.
"(Police) attended the scene and were advised that a person was believed to be inside the residence," police said in a news release.
"Subsequently, one person was found deceased in the fire. There is no concern for public safety."
OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Ontario Fire Marshal are helping local police with the investigation, under the direction of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
