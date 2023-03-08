1 person dead following fire in Quinton, Sask.
One person is dead following a fire in a central Saskatchewan village.
At around 7:15 a.m. on March 7, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a house fire on Main Street in the village of Quinton, a statement from RCMP explained.
Officers responded and assisted the Raymore and District Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of the blaze.
The home was destroyed in the fire, RCMP said. Officers reported to have found the body of one person in the wreckage.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is investigating the cause of the fatal fire with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
Based on preliminary details, RCMP said officers are not investigating the blaze as suspicious at this time.
Quinton is located approximately 119 kilometres northeast of Regina.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems aheadA new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
-
Death investigation launched in northern Ont.One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police are investigating.
-
B.C. business owners celebrate female entrepreneurship on International Women's DayIn celebration of International Women's Day, female entrepreneurs gathered on Wednesday for a pop-up market at Royal Centre in downtown Vancouver.
-
'Please pass this bill': Families voice support for legislative amendments intended to prevent suicideTwo families grieving loved ones who died by suicide are joining the BC Liberals to call on the province to make changes to the Mental Health Act, so those at risk of harming themselves can receive better care.
-
Police charge man in connection with string of armed gas station robberies in GTAPeel police have charged a 22-year-old in connection with a series of armed gas station robberies across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) earlier this year.
-
Here are some diverse, women-owned businesses achieving success in CalgaryAs part of International Women's Day, CTV News is highlighting three Calgary businesses founded by women of colour who are growing their own companies, and also supporting other women along the way.
-
5 men charged after investigation into alleged B.C. gun-trafficking ringFive men are facing charges after B.C.’s anti-gang unit shut down an alleged gun trafficking ring in Metro Vancouver, authorities announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. man had 'cocktail of intoxicants' in system during crash that killed pregnant girlfriend, court hearsA man from east-central B.C. who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a crash that killed his pregnant girlfriend has been given a conditional sentence to be served at his grandfather's home.