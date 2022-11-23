One person dead following fire in south end of Sudbury
One person has died following an early morning fire in Greater Sudbury.
Police were dispatched just before 3:20 a.m. Wednesday to respond to an incident on Cawthorpe Street.
“Upon arriving on scene, officers determined there was a fire inside the residence and contacted City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services,” police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.
“Upon extinguishing the fire and clearing the residence, firefighters located a deceased 29-year-old woman.”
While the death is not considered suspicious, detectives from the major crime section are working with the coroner’s office and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office to determine what happened.
The victim’s name won’t be released out of respect for her family’s wishes, police said.
A post-mortem will be conducted through the coroner’s office in order to determine the cause of death. The OFM is conducting an investigation in order to determine the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.
