Man dead following house fire in Cambridge

A man has died after a house fire on Esther Avenue in Cambridge on Monday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., crews from five stations of the Cambridge Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The department shared pictures showing thick smoke billowing from the home. A news release from the City of Cambridge read that fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and significant fire coming from the front of the house.

"A lot of flames, a lot of smoke. It was fully engulfed," said Gwen Chiasson, who lives across the street.

Crews had to cut into the roof of the home as they worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters entered the home to start an interior attack and look for people inside, but had to get out due to increasing heat and intensifying flames.

"We had to back out, retreat. We went from an offensive strategy to a defensive strategy," said Brad Churchill, deputy chief of the Cambridge Fire Department.

Officials say that soon after crews left the house, the main floor was engulfed in flames and the floor partially collapsed.

"Cambridge firefighters performed admirably tonight," said Cambridge Fire Chief Brian Arnold in the release. "No firefighter ever wants to encounter such an outcome, and we mourn along with the community."

While extinguishing the fire, a deceased male was found.

"It's very difficult for the family, for this community and also our firefighters," Deputy Fire Chief Brad Churchill said. "It is something our firefighters never hope to encounter and we do have peer support for our members."

Neighbours said the man was in his 70s and lived alone.

"I walked down the street very often and always waved and said 'hi'," Chiasson said. "He has lived on the street for a long, long time as we have and he's a very nice man. And was friendly to everyone."

The origin and cause of the fire is currently unknown.

The structural integrity of the house has been compromised and is not yet safe to enter for investigation.

Officials say the Ontario Fire Marshal, Cambridge Fire Department and Waterloo regional police are expected to remain on scene in the coming days to continue the investigation and determine the cause of the fire as well as an estimated cost of damages.

