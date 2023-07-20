iHeartRadio

One person dead following overnight shooting in Toronto


image.jpg

One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Toronto's Jamestown neighbourhood.

Police say the shooting occurred just before midnight in a townhouse complex on Orpington Crescent, located in northwest Toronto.

It is alleged that prior to the shooting, there was a gathering of 20-25 people.

One person, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene. Polie say "many" of the people involved fled the scene by the time investigators arrived.

A suspect description has not yet been released. Police say a vehicle, a dark SUV with a possibly broken window, was seen driving south on Orpington Crescent.

Police say the investigation has been passed off to the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit.

12