One person dead following Poplar River house fire

One person is dead following a house fire in Poplar River First Nation on Wednesday.

RCMP officers were called to the fire at 3 a.m.

When they got to the scene, firefighters were already working to extinguish the fire as the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Mounties note they received a report that a man from the community was missing and could be inside the home.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers went into the home and found a body, which will be taken to a Winnipeg hospital for an autopsy.

RCMP officers continue to investigate with the help of the forensic identification services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.