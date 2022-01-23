One person dead following Simcoe house fire

One person is dead after a residential fire in Simcoe late Saturday evening.

OPP acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said emergency crews responded to the blaze on Queen Street South and Robinson Street around 11:47 pm.

Volunteer fire fighters arrived to an engulfed house fire and were able to limit the flames from spreading to a neighbouring residence.

Two people escaped the blaze and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. OPP confirmed another person was found dead inside the home.

A cause of the fire and cost of damages have yet to be released.

OPP have not specified if the fire is being considered suspicious, but say an investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE - Fatal fire investigation continues at Queen St S and Robinson St in #Simcoe. 2 people escaped from residence and were treated for smoke inhalation at a local area hospital. @ONFireMarshal is on scene. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/R0QHGU2WgK