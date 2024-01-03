iHeartRadio

One person dead following single vehicle collision


One person is dead following a single vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass near the Trans Canada Highway on Tuesday night.

White Butte RCMP received the report around 8:16 p.m., according to a news release from Sask. RCMP.

Officers, the Regina Fire Department, and EMS responded and declared the lone occupant dead at the scene.

RCMP are investigating with the help of a collision reconstructionist.

