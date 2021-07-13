One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sarnia, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Sarnia police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.
Police say a mini-van struck a tree in the 900-block of Devine Street.
The driver and lone occupant, a 37-year-old Sarnia man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devine Street remains closed between Borden and Bennett streets for the investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, extension 6191.
-
