Waterloo regional police have confirmed one person has died following a crash in Cambridge involving three vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Sprague Road and Shouldice Side Road Sunday night.

Several people have been taken from the crash to hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Roads in the area have been closed and drivers have been asked to find alternate routes.

