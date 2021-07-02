One person dead following triple shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating a triple shooting in North York early Friday morning that left one person dead.

It happened near Flemingdon Park, in the area of Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, just before 1 a.m. At that time, police said they located four people with injuries, three of whom had gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene and two others were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The condition of the fourth injured person is unclear.

No further information about the deceased or any suspect information has been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.

