One person dead in a train-truck crash near Richmond

Ottawa Paramedics say one person is dead following a collision involving a train and a truck in the Richmond area.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a collision at Barnsdale Road and Eagleson Road at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Ottawa police will only say officers are on the scene.

Barnsdale Road is closed in both directions from Eagleson Road to Twin Elm Road and Eagleson Road is closed from Ottawa Street to Perth Street.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.