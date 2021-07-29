One person dead in Highway 7 early morning crash

A 32-year-old Carleton Place man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa’s west end.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 7, near Hazeldean Road, at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the investigation shows a car left the roadway, rolled, crossed the grass centre median and came to rest in the westbound lanes.

Police say the lone occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Highway 7 remain closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa OPP at 613-270-9171.