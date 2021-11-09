Goulais Township man killed in Hwy. 17 crash near Wawa

A 26-year-old man from Goulais Township has been identified as the victim in the fatal single-vehicle crash in Asselin Township, about 50 kilometres south of Wawa.

Brandon Poirier was driving a four-door sedan on Highway 17 just before 9 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are helping with the ongoing investigation.

No word on the cause of the crash.