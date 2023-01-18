One person dead in multi-vehicle collision near Gleichen, Alta.
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision east of Gleichen Wednesday morning.
The incident between a semi and a passenger vehicle took place around the junction of Highway 1 and Highway 842 around 11:30 a.m.
Police confirmed one person deceased on scene in addition to multiple injures
According to @511Alberta, eastbound Highway 1 just east of Gleichen is closed to facilitate clean up of the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Update: EB Hwy 1 at jct Hwy 842, east of Gleichen - CLOSED - to facilitate clean up of earlier MVC at RR 211. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. (12:05 pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/mRzDWbVV4L— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 18, 2023
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
-
London fire, Enbridge team up to reduce fire, carbon monoxide fatalitiesIn an effort to reduce fire and carbon monoxide fatalities to zero, the London Fire Department (LFD) and Enbridge Gas have teamed up in a new campaign that delivers alarms across the province, including London.
-
'I'm sure that it’s here': Experts say 'Kraken' subvariant could already be circulating in Waterloo regionA new report shows the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as ‘Kraken’ is on track to become Ontario’s dominant strain - leading experts to believe it could already be circulating in Waterloo region.
-
Former Sask. healing lodge guard convicted of sexual assaults gets a retrialA former healing lodge guard sentenced for sexual assaults will be given a new trial.
-
Alberta government warns of scammers trying to cash in on $600 inflation relief paymentsScammers targeted Albertans within hours of a provincial inflation relief program going live on Wednesday.
-
Second suspect facing extortion, attempted murder charge in Forest Glade attackA second suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and extortion in relation to an attempted murder in Forest Glade earlier this month.
-
Ford reiterates municipalities can make up for loss of development charges by cutting 'waste'Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated Wednesday that he believes revenues lost by municipalities because of breaks for some developers in his housing plan can be made up by finding efficiencies at city governments.
-
Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome signs multiyear deal with Cavalry FCCanadian Premier League club Cavalry FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome to a multiyear contract.
-
Two northern Ontario athletes represent Canada at world university gamesCarley Olivier from Sudbury and Maria Dominico from North Bay are playing for Team Canada at the games FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.
-
Tecumseh council approves 3.86 per cent tax increaseTecumseh town council completed deliberations for the 2023 draft budget Tuesday evening, settling on an increase 3.86 per cent.