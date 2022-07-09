One person dead in overnight crash at Highway 417-174 split
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight at the Highway 417-174 split.
The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Police had closed Highway 174 eastbound from the 417 split to Blair Road for several hours for collision investigation. Roads have reopened.
No other details about the victim are available at this time.
Officers are investigating a single vehicle collision that resulted in one death this morning at about 3 a.m. Vehicle was travelling east bound on Reg. Rd. 174 and Hwy. 417 split. Updates will follow— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 9, 2022
