One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire

A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.

Firefighters were called to the home on Richardson Way, across from Mount Royal University, around 4:20 p.m.

They found black smoke and heavy flames pouring from the main floor.

The Calgary Fire Department says one man in his 60s was inside. He was pulled out and quickly transferred to the care of paramedics on the scene who worked to save his life but were unsuccessful.

Crews believe he was the only person inside the house.

The fire department says adjacent units in the townhouse complex were evacuated and searched.

“There was no fire involvement and no smoke. There is a little bit of elevated carbon monoxide levels in those units and crews were able to ventilate, but no concerns of residents in those structures,” Gordon Fercho, a District Chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said in an interview.

Within roughly 20 minutes, firefighters had the flames knocked down. They’re continuing to monitor hot spots.

A fire investigator is on the scene working to determine what caused the fire.

A portion of Richardson Way was closed but has since re-opened.