One person dead in southwest Calgary housefire
A man who was pulled from a townhouse fire in southwest Calgary on Tuesday has died.
Firefighters were called to the home on Richardson Way, across from Mount Royal University, around 4:20 p.m.
They found black smoke and heavy flames pouring from the main floor.
The Calgary Fire Department says one man in his 60s was inside. He was pulled out and quickly transferred to the care of paramedics on the scene who worked to save his life but were unsuccessful.
Crews believe he was the only person inside the house.
The fire department says adjacent units in the townhouse complex were evacuated and searched.
“There was no fire involvement and no smoke. There is a little bit of elevated carbon monoxide levels in those units and crews were able to ventilate, but no concerns of residents in those structures,” Gordon Fercho, a District Chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said in an interview.
Within roughly 20 minutes, firefighters had the flames knocked down. They’re continuing to monitor hot spots.
A fire investigator is on the scene working to determine what caused the fire.
A portion of Richardson Way was closed but has since re-opened.
-
Sask. youth step up to help after Halloween display vandalizedPrince Albert youth have stepped in to help a family whose Halloween decorations were vandalized.
-
No evidence of police use of force in December 2022 death at Burnaby Starbucks, IIO saysThe office that looks into deaths in police custody in British Columbia has concluded its investigation into an incident in a Burnaby coffee shop last December, finding no evidence of wrongdoing by officers in a man's "unfortunate" death.
-
Meet the B.C. scientist trying to solve the mystery of mind-controlling parasitic wormsA researcher at the University of British Columbia is working to figure out exactly how a type of parasite causes its insect hosts to enter bodies of water, where they usually drown.
-
Former care aide admits to scamming vulnerable seniorsA former care aide accused of scamming seniors has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
-
B.C. Hells Angel fighting extradition on N.Y. stock fraud chargesA British Columbia member of the Hells Angels is fighting his extradition to the United States to answer to charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering brought by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.