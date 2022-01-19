One person dead, man arrested as Saskatoon police investigate incident in Caswell Hill

One person is dead and a man has been arrested near the scene of an incident in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

At about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, SPS says officers responded to a report of an injured person at a residence in the 400 block of Avenue B North.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“Both were transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West. The woman has since died of her injuries” police said in a news release.

Police say a 20-year-old man was arrested near the scene and charges are pending.

According to SPS, the suspect and victim were known to each other and the incident is not random in nature. The investigation is ongoing.